Photo Story: Milan beat Juventus to secure spot in Champions League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milan’s Olivier Giroud scores the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan, in Turin, Italy, 28 May 2023.

The defeat ended Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after they were docked 10 points earlier in the week.

Milan have won home and away against Juventus for just the third time in the last 50 years.

They are now secure in fourth place, with Inter, Lazio and champions Napoli having already qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

