Photo Story: Moon sets behind the Tatra Mountains in Poland

Photo Story, PolandPhoto Story: Moon sets behind the Tatra Mountains in Poland 18th May 202218th May 20221 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - CentralPolandPhoto Story: Moon sets behind the Tatra Mountains in Poland Reading Time: < 1 minute The moon sets behind the Tatra Mountains, in southern Poland. Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Poland Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Polish lawmakers reach compromise on court reform with eye on EU funds Cde20th May 2022 WATCH: Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance in London Cde20th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde19th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde18th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Etxauri, SPAIN Cde17th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Vesak Day in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Cde16th May 2022