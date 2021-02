Reading Time: < 1 minute

A masked character looks at the statues of Daedalus and Icarus made by Canova and kept in the Correr museum in Piazza San Marco, which has reopened to visitors from Thursday, but only for the period of Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Most of the Italian regions are now moved from medium risk zones to low risk zones.

The new restrictions allow people to visit museums and archaeological sites as well as go to restaurants, cafes and bars.

Two girls look at the canvases painted on the ceiling in the Grand Council hall, inside the Doge’s Palace, which was reopened to visitors from 11 February, but only for the Carnival period, Venice, Italy.

A woman takes a photo in the Grand Council hall, inside the Doge’s Palace, which was reopened to visitors from 11 February, but only for the Carnival period, Venice, Italy.

