Photo Story: Orangutans released back to the wild in Borneo

A handout photo made available by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) shows workers wearing hazmat suits preparing the cages of orangutans on a cargo net to be transported with a helicopter to the release site, at the Juq Kehje Sewen island in East Kutai regency, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, 18 February 2021 (issued on 23 February 2021). BOSF and the national nature conservation agency (BKSDA) released 10 orangutans back to the wild in Bukit Batikap Protection Forest in Central Kalimantan and the Kehje Sewen Forest in East Kalimantan amid the pandemic according to BOSF.

EPA-EFE/BOSF

