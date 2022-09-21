Photo Story: Over 200 whales found stranded in Tasmania, Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) on 21 September 2022 shows a mass stranding of whales near Macquarie Heads, on Tasmania’s west coast, Australia.

More whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after King Island had dead sperm whales wash ashore.

The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement on 21 September 2022, that a pod of approximately 230 whales was stranded on Tasmania’s west coast.

Via EPA-EFE/TASMANIAN DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT

