Photo Story: Police action against protesters on seventh anniversary of Suruc explosion

Turkish police detain protesters during the seventh anniversary of the 2015 Suruc bombing in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday.

At least 32 people were killed and some 100 wounded in a suicide bomb blast outside a cultural center in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, on 20 July 2015. The incident took place in Suruc, across from the northern Syria town of Kobane, which was the scene of heavy battles earlier that year between Kurdish fighters, backed by US-led airstrikes, and the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Almost at the same time, casualties were reported in a car bombing in Kobane near a checkpoint close to the Syrian-Turkish border.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN