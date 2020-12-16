Photo Story: Polish Scouts present Bethlehem Light of Peace to Lithuania

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish scouts during the ceremony of handing over the symbolic Bethlehem Light of Peace to Lithuanian scouts from the Kaunas region in Lithuania in the village of Poszeszupie in Podlasie, Poland 15 December 2020.

The slogan of this year’s Bethlehem Light of Peace is the “Light of Service”.



The Bethlehem Light of Peace was first organised in 1986 in Austria. A year later, Austrian scouts took patronage over the action.

Every year a boy or girl receives the Light from the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem. From there it goes to Vienna and is then solemnly handed over to the inhabitants of the city and representatives of scouting organisations from many European countries.



The Polish Scouting and Guiding Association (ZHP) has been organising the Bethlehem Light of Peace since 1991. It is a tradition that the ZHP receives the Light from Slovak Scouts and then passes it further east: to Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Belarus, west to Germany, and also north to Sweden.

Polish scouts during the ceremony in Lithuania in the village of Poszeszupie in Podlasie, Poland

Via PolandIn/ EPA-EFE/ARTUR RESZKO

