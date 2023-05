Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis (R) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni share a light moment as they attend a Conciliation auditorium event discussing the ‘General state of the birth rate’, in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2023.

Italy’s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on 11 May had said that ‘Italy’s GDP risks coming down by as much as 18 percent over the next two decades if the country does not end the decline in its birth rate’.

EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

