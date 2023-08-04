Photo Story: Pope Francis at the Parish Center of Serafina

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis meets pilgrims during a meeting with representatives of some charity centres at Centro Paroquial de Serafin, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Pope Francis visited a Church-run social centre in a low-income Lisbon neighbourhood Friday, urging young people to shun “distilled,” orderly lives where everything seems perfect but to “get your hands dirty” by helping the needy.

During his address at the St. Vincent de Paul parochial centre in the Serafina neighbourhood, Francis said he was having trouble with his glasses and found it hard to read, so he put aside his prepared speech and went off script.”Tangible love is that which gets its hands dirty,” he said.

The Holy Father is in Portugal for five days apostolic journey on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day.

Via EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

