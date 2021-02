Reading Time: < 1 minute

People protest against child abuse in the framework of the scandal of sexual abuse of dozens of minors since 2015 in supervised shelters in Panama City, Panama, 23 February 2021. It was revealed that there are testimonies of girls who were sheltered, who were allegedly raped, impregnated, and then forced to abort by ‘religious’ people who ran those homes.

EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

