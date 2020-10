Reading Time: < 1 minute

Local policemen watch the demonstration against the monarchy at Franca railway station in Barcelona, Spain, 09 October 2020, on occasion of the visit of King Felipe VI of Spain and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

The head of State and Spanish PM are visiting Barcelona to attend the Barcelona New Economic Week awards handover ceremony.

President of the association Catalan National Assembly, Elisenda Paluzie (R), and other members burn a photograph of King Felipe VI of Spain as people demonstrate against the monarchy at França railway station in Barcelona, Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

