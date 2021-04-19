Photo Story – Protest over Daunte Wright shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dozens of protesters demonstrate in response to the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright, through Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 18 April 2021. On 11 April 2021, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb.

The police described the event as a tragic accident, subsequently Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Wright, was charged with manslaughter.

VIA EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

