Photo Story: Protests in Beirut

Families and relatives of those arrested in anti-government protests from Tripoli, Beqaa and Beirut shout slogans and block the roads with burning tires in front the house of Judge Fadi Akiki during a protest in Beirut on Wednesday.

People gathered to protest against the arrest of Tripoli demonstrators and the alleged repressive policies pursued by the government as detained protestors of Tripoli are facing military trials, and according to local news.

The government commissioner in the military court, Fadi Akiki, has charged 35 young men who were arrested in the Tripoli protests, who were previously released, on charges of terrorism.

