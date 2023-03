Reading Time: < 1 minute

A jeepney, or local minibus, displays signs as part of a transport strike along a main thoroughfare in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Monday 06 March 2023.

At least two public transport unions suspended their operations for part of the day in protest to government plans to modernize public transport and potentially phaseout the jeepney, which has been a unique symbol of mass transport in the country through many generations.

Via EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first