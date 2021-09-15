Photo Story: RAF Typhoon flight to mark anniversary of the Battle of Britain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows a Typhoon jet of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon Display team, based at RAF Coningsby, flying over the iconic white cliffs of the southern British coastline.

The jets on a training mission were carrying the Union Flag’s colors to mark the anniversary of the ‘Battle of Britain’ which saw British and allied pilots, known as the ‘The Few’, defending the UK against the massive air attacks by the German Nazi-era ‘Luftwaffe’ from July to October 1940.

Via EPA-EFE/SAC Iwan Lewis/RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE