Motorists pass in front of the Great Koumassi Mosque (Great Mosque of Koumassi) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 15 April 2020. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights.
Photo Story – Ramadan in Abidjan
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – A press tour to the Chernobyl exclusion zone in UkraineCDE News16th April 2021
-
On This Day…CDE News16th April 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News15th April 2021
-
Photo Story: Israel celebrates 73rd Independence DayCDE News15th April 2021
-
Christ the Redeemer lit up to mark 100 days till the OlympicsCDE News15th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, IndiaCDE News15th April 2021