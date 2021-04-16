Photo Story

Photo Story – Ramadan in Abidjan

Motorists pass in front of the Great Koumassi Mosque (Great Mosque of Koumassi) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 15 April 2020. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights.

VIA EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

