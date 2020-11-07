Photo Story: Re-enactment of the battle for Moscow in 1941

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos of members of a historical society during the re-enactment on Saturday of the battles for Moscow in the year 1941 during the Second World War (WWII), at the museum complex ‘Memory Road’ near the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces in the Patriot Park in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia.

During the Soviet times, the military parade of 07 November was the central holiday of the year and marked the Great October Bolshevik revolution.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Like this: Like Loading...