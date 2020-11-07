Photo Story: Re-enactment of the battle for Moscow in 1941

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A series of photos of members of a historical society during the re-enactment on Saturday of the battles for Moscow in the year 1941 during the Second World War (WWII), at the museum complex ‘Memory Road’ near the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces in the Patriot Park in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia.
During the Soviet times, the military parade of 07 November was the central holiday of the year and marked the Great October Bolshevik revolution.