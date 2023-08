Reading Time: < 1 minute

Joao Carvalho of the Sorbonne Institute measures the temperature of the Mediterranean Sea waters in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France, 04 August 2023.

The water temperature of the Mediterranean Sea has reached a record high of up to 28.5 degrees Celsius in some places along the French Riviera coast.

Via EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

