Snow and ice next to the statue of General Martinez Campos in El Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2021.

A total of eight parks were closed to public in the Spanish capital as a red warning has been issued in Madrid because of heavy snowfalls expected due to storm Filomena that has already caused a big drop in temperatures and snowfalls throughout Spain except for the Canary Islands.

The Sun rises over Botanic Park of Olarizau in Vitoria, Spain, 08 January 2021. Cold temperatures continue to hit the Iberian Peninsula. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

A mallard chick walks on the frozen lake of the Botanic Park of Olarizau in Vitoria, Spain. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

A man walks on snow and ice next to the statue of General Martinez Campos in El Retiro park in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Via EPA-EFE

