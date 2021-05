Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Army helicopters fly over Red square during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 05 May 2021.

The Victory parade will take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union’s Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

