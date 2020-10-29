Photo story: Remains of 59 people found buried in Mexico

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Personnel from the National Commission for the Search of Persons (CNBP) carry out search tasks at different sites in the town of Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Mexican authorities reported the discovery of the remains of 59 people buried in various clandestine graves in Salvatierra, a town in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, and who are suspected to be victims of the various drug cartels.

At least 10 of the corpses were women and most of the bodies belonged to very young people, even teenagers, according to Karla Quintana, head of Mexico’s National Search Commission.

Via EPA-EFE/STR

