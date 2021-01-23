Photo Story: Restaurants in Milan protest against closure during pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A restaurant with a protest banner reading ‘We are not a switch’ as it remains closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Milan, Italy.

The Lombardy region is cllassed as a high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, with Red being the highest level in Italy’s tiered system of coronavirus-related restrictions.

All restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, in red zones and all non-essential shops are closed too.

Via EPA-EFE/Paolo Salmoirago

