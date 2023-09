Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activists throw cream pie on Ryanair CEO Micheal O’Leary as he is on his way to deliver the ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen’s office in Brussels, Belgium, 07 September 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

