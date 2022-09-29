Photo Story: Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hollywood star and ex-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) meets with former Auschwitz prisoners Lidia Maksymowicz (R) during his visit on Wednesday to the former Nazi-German death camp of Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, southern Poland.

Schwarzenegger visited the former death camp as part of his campaign to stamp out hate.

Austrian-born Schwarzenegger, 75, is the son of a Nazi party member who served in the German army in World War Two.

The former California governor and Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Chairman Simon Bergson, the son of Holocaust survivors, highlighted how prejudice can be wiped out in the space of a generation.

“He (Bergson) was born after the Second World War to this wonderful Jewish family and I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier,” he told reporters.

“One generation later – here we are… we both fight prejudice and hatred and discrimination.”

PHOTO: EPA-EFE/Tomasz Wiktor

