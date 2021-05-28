Pilar Astorga, nephew of Andres Astorga Sanchez, who was deported to the Nazi camp of Neuengame in 1944 and was murdered in 1945, holds a Stolperstein, a concrete cube bearing a brass plate inscribed with the name and life dates of victims of Nazi extermination or persecution, to be placed in front of the former house of the Spanish exiled during the Civil War (1936-39) that after were sent to Nazi concentration camps, during an act organizated by the Historical Memorial Association in Madrid, Spain, 28 May 2021.
VIA EPA-EFE/MARISCAL