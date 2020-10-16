Photo Story: Skulls on display in Mexico City for Day of the Dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the artistic skull ‘Homenaje a mis seis minutos con la muerte’ by Jose Esteban Martinez within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition, at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico.

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of expression in many ways and each year, it starts October 31 and ends November 2 .

Not only is it dedicated to remembering and honouring those loved ones who have passed, it’s centrally focused on the artistic expression of the living through the creation of offerings, costumes, cooking and other tokens.

A view of the artistic skull ‘The flourish of the other life’ by Alejandro PinPon within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition, at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico.

The artistic skull ‘Las sirenas Calacas’ by Alicia Soto within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition.

Via EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

