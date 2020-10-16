Photo Story: Skulls on display in Mexico City for Day of the Dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A view of the artistic skull ‘Homenaje a mis seis minutos con la muerte’ by Jose Esteban Martinez within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition, at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico.
Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of expression in many ways and each year, it starts October 31 and ends November 2 .
Not only is it dedicated to remembering and honouring those loved ones who have passed, it’s centrally focused on the artistic expression of the living through the creation of offerings, costumes, cooking and other tokens.
A view of the artistic skull ‘The flourish of the other life’ by Alejandro PinPon within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition, at the main avenues of Mexico City, Mexico.
The artistic skull ‘Las sirenas Calacas’ by Alicia Soto within the framework of the Mexicraneos 2020 exhibition.
Via EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
16th October 2020
16th October 2020
Turkey's military exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this year, with sales of drones and other military equipment rising to $77 million last month alone before fighting broke out over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to exports data.
The figures compiled by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, which groups more than 95,000 exporting companies in 61 sectors, show Azerbaijan bo...
16th October 2020
The head of British pub operator J D Wetherspoon warned on Friday of the threat posed to his industry and the wider economy from measures to try to contain the coronavirus, after the company sank to an annual loss.
Announcing a further 108 job cuts, this time at the company's head office, Wetherspoon said its pretax profit had sunk from 102 million pounds in the financial year ending July 2019...
16th October 2020
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday a reported Russian disinformation campaign to undermine COVID-19 vaccine trials was "reprehensible" at a time when countries should be coming together.
"We know that Russia has a track record in this area," he told Sky News when asked about a Times newspaper report that there was a Russian campaign to undermine an Oxford University vaccine ...
16th October 2020
Facebook's Instagram has agreed measures to crack down on hidden advertising by paid so-called influencers on its photo and video platform, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.
Influencers with thousands of followers can earn large fees from companies to promotes a product on Instagram.
In what the CMA described as an important behaviour shift by a major social ...
16th October 2020
The Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi (C) attends an event to commemorate the 1943 Nazi roundup of the Ghetto of Rome, in Rome, Italy, 16 October 2020.
On 16 October 1943 German Gestapo officials raided the ghetto of the Italian capital, detaining around 1,200 people, mainly members of the Jewish community, over 1,000 of which were later deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.
Ma...
16th October 2020
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promised 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) of additional support to help French companies cushion the impact of a nightly curfew in Paris and eight other big cities where the coronavirus is running rampant.
Le Maire also said that companies in the beleaguered hospitality industry would be exempt from social charges if their revenues crashed by more than 50% as a r...
16th October 2020
Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party dropped in the latest poll on Friday, but it would still be enough for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to govern alone.
The Newshub-Reid research poll showed support for Ardern’s party at 45.8%, down 4.3 percentage points from the last poll.
The opposition National Party was at 31.1%, up 1.5 percentage points.
The Green Party, a likely coalitio...
16th October 2020
The German Environment Agency (UBA) unveiled a four-page instruction manual for ventilation in schools, stating exactly when, why and how to air out classrooms "protect oneself from infectious particles."
"Our core recommendation is to air classrooms regularly every 20 minutes for about five minutes with windows wide open", reported public broadcaster ARD, citing UBA President Dirk Messner.
...
16th October 2020
One of the targets of large cyber attacks on two Iranian government institutions this week was the electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The government’s Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details on the targets or perpetrators. The second target of the attacks on Monday ...
