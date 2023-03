Reading Time: < 1 minute

A few centimetres of snow cover the ground near Jubilee Arch, in Brussels, Belgium.

The snowfall on Wednesday morning resulted in over 200 kilometres of traffic jams on Flemish motorways.

A combination of heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong winds are being experienced across Belgium, northern and central France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Netherlands

Photo: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

