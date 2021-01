Reading Time: < 1 minute

The top of Mount Fuji is seen almost free of snow, from Kyonan, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 10 January 2021 (issued 20 January 2021).

Mount Fuji’s top is famous for its snow-covered top during the winter season. Mount Fuji last erupted in 1707.

Via EPA-EFE/AYANO SATO

