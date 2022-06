Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Spitfire RW386 aircraft is prepared during the Danish Air Show that was held over the weekend at the Karup Airport, near Karup, Denmark.

Every two years the Royal Danish Air Force organises a Danish Air Show at one of its three Air Bases, Aalborg Air Base, Karup Air Base or Skrydstrup Air Base and is considered one of the biggest airshows in Scandinavia.

Via EPA-EFE/HENNING BAGGER