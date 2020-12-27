Photo Story: Sunday in Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A child plays with a bronze monument by Boston sculptor Nancy Schon made up of one duck and eight ducklings dressed as Father Frost on the Novodevichy park in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2020.

The duck family came to Moscow as a gift from the US first lady Barbara Bush. Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa visited the US where Mrs Gorbacheva fell in love with duck family during walking in Boston Central Park.

Moscow’s replica was given to Russia as part of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in 1991.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

