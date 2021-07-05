Photo Story: Taal volcano continues to rumble

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Smoke rises from Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay city, Batangas province, Philippines.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) latest bulletin on July 04 the highest level of volcanic sulphur dioxide gas emission was recorded at the Taal volcano and eruption may occur anytime soon.

More than 3,000 residents from high-risk villages were evacuated after the volcano started spewing steam, filling the air with toxic gas and prompting health warnings.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG