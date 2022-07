Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Tall Ships’ Races visit Esbjerg Harbour, Denmark.

The world’s most beautiful sailing ships, taking part in Tall Ships’ Races 2022, dock in Esbjerg for the fifth time.

Up to 500, 000 visitors are expected at the port during the four days event, with no less than 12 nations represented among the 34 tall ships.

Via EPA-EFE/BO AMSTRUP