The Autumn Redyk in Szczawnica, southern Poland.

Szczawnica Redyk is a day during which shepherds bring sheep from the halls marching through the streets of Szczawnica.

This is a unique holiday for local people and a beautiful tradition of the region. It attracts tourists who want to see a veritable sea of sheep wandering through the streets of the town and walk among them accompanied by highlanders and highland music.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

