Historic re-enactors take part in a reconstruction on Sunday of The 1455 Battle of St. Albans during the Barnet Medieval Festival in London, Britain.

The living history camp recreates life during The War of the Roses a key part of English history where civil wars were fought over control of the English throne in the mid-to-late fifteenth century between two royal Houses of Plantagenet, Lancaster, and York.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL