Stranded boats are pictured on the dried-out shore of the Lac des Brenets ‘or Lac de Chaillexon’ part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, in Switzerland.

Europe is battling water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON