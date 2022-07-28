Photo story: The International Sand Sculpture Park in Jelgava, Latvia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors look at the demo sculpture, a sand replica of Michelangelo’s sculpture ‘Pieta (The Pity)’, made by Latvian sculptors Karlis Ile and Maija Ile at the International Sand Sculpture Park ‘Summer Signs 2022’ in Jelgava, Latvia.

Seventeen professional sculptors from ten countries – the Czech Republic, Spain, Ukraine, Canada, Turkey, Bulgaria, Mongolia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia – transformed sand into sculptures for the sand sculpture park that will be open to visitors all summer long.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS