Reading Time: < 1 minute

Horticulturists pose with hand-crafted floral displays during a photocall for Kew Gardens’ annual Orchid Festival at the Princess of Wales Conservatory in London, Britain.

The festival displays Cameroon’s biodiversity and features thousands of colourful orchids and it will run from 04 February to 05 March 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

