Photo Story: The Pope stresses need to care for each other

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Photos provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) exchanges his zucchetto with a faithful on the occasion of this morning’s general audience which took place in the courtyard of San Damaso of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, 16 September 2020.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) looks at a painting with Pope John Paul II as he greets the faithful during the general audience which took place in the courtyard of San Damaso of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City.

“Contemplating and caring: these are two attitudes that show the way to correct and rebalance our relationship as human beings with creation.”

Those were Pope Francis’ words at the weekly General Audience.

Speaking to the faithful gathered on Wednesday, the Pope stressed that in order to come through this pandemic it is necessary to “to look after and care for each other.”

“We must support those who care for the weakest, the sick and the elderly,” he said, because they “play a vital role in today’s society, even if they often do not receive the recognition and remuneration they deserve.”

This care, Pope Francis went on to say, “must also address our common home”

Speaking in off the cuff remarks, the Pope said that those who do not know how to contemplate nature and creation, do not know how to contemplate people in all their richness. And those who exploit nature, end up exploiting people and treating them like slaves. “This is a universal law,” he said.

“Those who know how to contemplate,” he continued, “will more easily set to work to change what produces degradation and damage to health. They will strive to educate and promote new production and consumption habits, to contribute to a new model of economic growth that guarantees respect for our common home.”

Via EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Like this: Like Loading...