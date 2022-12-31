Photo Story: The Spanish grape tradition for the New Year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man shows a pack of 12 grapes at a market in Pamplona, Spain.

Grapes are sold all over the country as a tradition for a good new year start, with Spaniards having to eat 12 grapes – las doce uvas de la suerte – with each stroke of the clock at midnight on 31 December.

The tradition comes from late 19th century when well-off families in Madrid were having ‘lunch’ with grapes and champagne on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘lucky grapes’ appeared for the first time in a 1898 newspaper advert by growers to promote grapes.

Via EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

