Reading Time: < 1 minute

A TikTok artist from Vibe House attends the preview of the TikTok Experience in the Youseum social media museum in the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands in Leidschendam, The Netherlands.

The Youseum features about 30 eye-catching installations to pose, play, and explore.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL