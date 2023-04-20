Photo Story: The World Press Photo Contest Photo of the Year winner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Photo of the Year winner image by Evgeniy Maloletka for Associated Press.

The photo depicting Iryna Kalinina (32), an injured pregnant woman, is carried from a maternity hospital that was damaged during a Russian airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. Her baby, named Miron (after the word for ‘peace’) was stillborn, and half an hour later Iryna died as well.

An OSCE report concluded the hospital was deliberately targeted by Russia, resulting in three deaths and some 17 injuries. The 2023 World Press Photo Winners were announced by the World Press Photo Foundation on 20 April 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/EVGENIY MALOLETKA /World Press Photo Foundation

