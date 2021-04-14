Children douse a child on a bicycle with water to mark the Thingyan Water Festival at a village in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 14 April 2021. Myanmar anti-coup activists have called for people to boycott official Thingyan festivities organized by the military junta.
The Thingyan Water Festival, the Burmese traditional New Year, is usually celebrated with family reunions and water-throwing festivities.
Photo Story – Thingyan water festival in Naypyitaw
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Children douse a child on a bicycle with water to mark the Thingyan Water Festival at a village in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 14 April 2021. Myanmar anti-coup activists have called for people to boycott official Thingyan festivities organized by the military junta.
Children douse a child on a bicycle with water to mark the Thingyan Water Festival at a village in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 14 April 2021. Myanmar anti-coup activists have called for people to boycott official Thingyan festivities organized by the military junta.