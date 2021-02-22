Photo Story: Third anniversary of the murder of Slovak journalist Kuciak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputova brings flowers to lay at a memorial on the third anniversary of the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak, in Bratislava, Slovakia, 21 February 2021. Kuciak was shot dead together with his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in his home in Velka Maca, close to Bratislava, on 21 February 2018. The 27-year-old reporter was working for the Slovak news website actuality.sk and specializing on topics of tax evasion. Police suspected that the killing was linked to his investigations.

EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...