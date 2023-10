Reading Time: < 1 minute

A thunderstorm caused flooding in Rome on Tuesday.Several streets were flooded and fire teas had to help stranded motorists.

A metro station was also closed by flooding while several trees were blown down by high winds.

More rain is coming to Italy and it will last at least until Halloween, a forecaster said.

Floods at Ponte Milvio in Rome todaypic.twitter.com/r3mSsAuSBP — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 24, 2023

Photo: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

