Reading Time: < 1 minute

Danish Queen Margrethe II (L) walks along with Tivoli’s director Susanne Morch Koch after her arrival this weekend at the amusement park Tivoli in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Tivoli celebrated the Queen’s 50th Anniversary on the Danish throne, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic until today.

Via EPA-EFE/Martin Sylvest