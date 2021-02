Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rumiati, 65, who suffered a stroke, sits in the sand receiving a traditional medical treatment with black sand at Syiah Kuala beach, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 February 2021.

Locals in the area believe that bathing with black sand can cure and prevent strokes and hypertension.

EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

