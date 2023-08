Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters and carabinieri arrive at the site where a regional train hit seven workers who were working on the tracks near the Brandizzo station, in Brandizzo, Turin, Italy, 31 August 2023. Five of the workers were killed in the incident, and two were injured.

Via EPA-EFE/Tino Romano

