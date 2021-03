Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man stands next to a mural which says ‘Alisha: No to Harassment’ during a vigil march, dubbed a ‘white march’ in memory of 14-year old Alisha, in Argenteuil, outside Paris, France, 14 March 2021. Alisha was beaten and thrown to her death into the Seine river by two classmates on 08 March , after enduring cyber-bullying and harassment. Both culprits have been arrested and charged.

VIA EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

