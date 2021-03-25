Photo Story – UK marks one year since lockdown restrictions began A custodian places a lit candle outside 10 Downing Street to mark one year of Covid-19 and to honou...

Photo Story – Migrants pray for the opening of the Mexico-US border in Tijuana Migrant families pray near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, 24 March 2021. A hu...

Photo Story – Celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution Greek Presidential Guards hoist the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at Acropolis hill d...

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like ‘beached whale’ A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a "beached whale" sent new shockwaves through global ...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 21,267 new cases Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday again...

Hungary hospitals under ‘extraordinary’ pressure as pandemic sweeps eastern Europe Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising co...

Swedish travel ban to Norway and Denmark to end on March 31 Sweden have announced that the travel ban preventing people from Norway and Denmark travelling to c...

Royal AirForce jet crashes after crew eject – Sky Sky News reports that a Royal Air Force Hawk T1 jet has crashed. Military sources confirmed the...

New Zealand passes miscarriages bereavement leave law New Zealand’s parliament has passed legislation giving mothers and their partners the right to paid...