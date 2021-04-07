Photo Story: Vietnamese with a Lego collection of over 2 million bricks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vietnamese Lego collector Hoang Dang completes one of his creations, a fishing boat which weights more than 20 kilograms, at his home in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Hoang, 31, an industrial designer, who claims to own more than 2 million bricks, has been collecting the Lego bricks for more than 10 years.

Hoang Dang rebuilds Vietnamese street scenes in miniatures using Lego, as he usually takes his inspiration for new models and creations from scenes that he can see close to his home.

Via EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Like this: Like Loading...